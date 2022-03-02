Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia's stand amidst Ukraine crisis as Russian tanker approaches its shores

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
Dr Oh Ei Sun, Senior Fellow, Singapore Institute of International Affairs stands in for The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez who is on leave, and he chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:54 Russian tanker, hit by US sanctions, heading to Malaysia is putting the country in a bind amidst Ukraine-Russia crisis
02:25 Implications of Myanmar soldiers have taken 80 children as hostage, violating international law
03:59 Three different parties in Indonesia proposing President Jokowi to serve beyond the expiration of his term in 2024
05:11 Eleven killed and 400 injured in 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pasarman Barat, west Sumatra province
06:27 Phillipines will be under Alert Level 1 as the country shifts to 'new normal'
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
