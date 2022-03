Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia's stand amidst Ukraine crisis as Russian tanker approaches its shores

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:54 Russian tanker, hit by US sanctions, heading to Malaysia is putting the country in a bind amidst Ukraine-Russia crisis

02:25 Implications of Myanmar soldiers have taken 80 children as hostage, violating international law

03:59 Three different parties in Indonesia proposing President Jokowi to serve beyond the expiration of his term in 2024

05:11 Eleven killed and 400 injured in 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pasarman Barat, west Sumatra province

06:27 Phillipines will be under Alert Level 1 as the country shifts to 'new normal'

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://str.sg/3xRX

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!