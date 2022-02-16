Regional Round-Up Podcast: Malaysia's Prime Minister in Brunei for proposal to establish VTL

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:04 Malaysia's Prime Minister made his first official visit to Brunei for a proposal to establish VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) between Brunei and Malaysia

02:37 Deadlock between Malaysia's PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and MUDA (Malaysia United Democratic Alliance)

04:25 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. skipping yet another gathering of presidential candidates

07:17 Myanmar's junta not attending the upcoming ASEAN summit in Cambodia

08:38 Vietnam expects to continue factory production despite rapid COVID-19 infections

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

