Regional Round-Up Podcast: Malaysia's Prime Minister in Brunei for proposal to establish VTL

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:04 Malaysia's Prime Minister made his first official visit to Brunei for a proposal to establish VTL (Vaccinated Travel Lane) between Brunei and Malaysia
02:37 Deadlock between Malaysia's PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and MUDA (Malaysia United Democratic Alliance)
04:25 Ferdinand Marcos Jr. skipping yet another gathering of presidential candidates
07:17 Myanmar's junta not attending the upcoming ASEAN summit in Cambodia
08:38 Vietnam expects to continue factory production despite rapid COVID-19 infections
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Dan Koh
