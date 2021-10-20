Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia's former PM Najib and wife, Rosmah, to visit Singapore

Regional Round-up Ep 20: Malaysia's former PM Najib and wife, Rosmah, to visit Singapore

11:00 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib and wife, Rosmah visit Singapore to welcome the arrival of their granddaughter (0:30)

2. The challenge ASEAN is facing to end the political turmoil in Myanmar (2:14)

3. Will the political situation in Myanmar be likened to the new Taleban in Afghanistan? (5:22)

4. Pakatan Harapan wants to block elections due to health crisis (6:29)

5. Possible outcomes of Melaka's state elections (9:03)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

