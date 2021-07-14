Regional Round-up Podcast: Why Thailand is mixing Covid-19 vaccines to desperately boost protection

Regional Round-up Ep 6: Why Thailand is mixing Covid-19 vaccines to desperately boost protection
10:06 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Glenn van Zutphen about the following points:
1. Malaysia's mass testing of the workers and volunteers at the Ideal Convention Centre in Shah Alam (2:00)
2. Malaysia's aim to have 60% of the population immunised by end-September (4:59)
3. Thailand's decision to mix two kinds of vaccines to further boost protection against Covid-19 (6:45)
4. What is the issue with anti-vaxxers in the Philippines? (8:24)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
