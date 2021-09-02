Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia and Indonesia recalibrate Covid-19 measures

There are six states whose proportion of adult population receiving their second dose is still below 50 per cent.
Regional Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Regional Round-up Ep 13: Malaysia and Indonesia recalibrate Covid-19 measures

11:34 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:

1. Malaysia's citizens urged to cooperate with vaccination programme (2:09)

2. Sarawak & Sabah to set out its own Covid-19 counter-measures (3:40)

3. Looming duties on Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri includes fixing the country's fiscal deficit (4:59)

4. Concerns with prolonged lockdown situation of schools in Indonesia (9:34)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

Topics: 