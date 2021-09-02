Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia and Indonesia recalibrate Covid-19 measures

Regional Round-up Ep 13: Malaysia and Indonesia recalibrate Covid-19 measures
11:34 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker about the following points:
1. Malaysia's citizens urged to cooperate with vaccination programme (2:09)
2. Sarawak & Sabah to set out its own Covid-19 counter-measures (3:40)
3. Looming duties on Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri includes fixing the country's fiscal deficit (4:59)
4. Concerns with prolonged lockdown situation of schools in Indonesia (9:34)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!