Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia’s PM under pressure to call for early elections

In this week's episode, they talk about Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob being pressured to call for early elections. This is alongside Malaysia's King calling for all political issues to be resolved immediately.

They also discuss Indonesia's new measures to boost the country's tourism sector, the situation in Myanmar and how Singapore and Brunei have also renewed their commitment to further partnerships in the agri-food sector.

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

