Regional Round-up Podcast: Malaysia’s anti-party hopping law suffers another setback

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
In this week's episode, we discuss the arrest of one of Malaysia's most wanted men who pleaded not guilty to 26 charges, another delay in the enactment of Malaysia's anti-party hopping law, the Philippines government, and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF)'s first step towards normalisation.
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee
