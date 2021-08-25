Regional Round-up Podcast: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s first week in office as Malaysia's 9th PM

Regional Round-up Ep 12: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s first week in office as Malaysia's 9th PM
10:39 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Adrian Abraham about the following points:
Who could be deputy to new Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri? (1:18)
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s decision against a bipartisan government (4:17)
President Rodrigo Duterte’s plans to run for Vice-President in the Philippines and how it could work in current political system (7:00)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!