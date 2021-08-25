Regional Round-up Podcast: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s first week in office as Malaysia's 9th PM

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to fill his Cabinet with Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and GPS leaders.
Regional Round-up Ep 12: Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s first week in office as Malaysia's 9th PM

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Adrian Abraham about the following points:

Who could be deputy to new Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri? (1:18)
New Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s decision against a bipartisan government (4:17)
President Rodrigo Duterte’s plans to run for Vice-President in the Philippines and how it could work in current political system (7:00)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Dan Koh

