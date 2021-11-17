Regional Round-up Podcast: Indonesia's new Covid mutation of AY.23 similar to Delta Plus variant

The new AY.23 mutation originated in Indonesia and shares similarities with the Delta Plus variant that has cropped up in Britain.
The new AY.23 mutation originated in Indonesia and shares similarities with the Delta Plus variant that has cropped up in Britain.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

1:05 Possible of quarantine-free land travel between Singapore and Malaysia

3:09 New AY.23 mutation originating in Indonesia shares similarities with the Delta Plus variant that has cropped up in Britain

4:43 Payments made to officers allegedly linked to Indonesian navy - linked to possible piracy - and how it has been denied by authorities so far

6:30 Electoral fraud in Myanmar and what it means for Aung San Suu Kyi

7:54 Sara Duterte-Carpio - eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte - has filed her candidacy for Vice President

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

