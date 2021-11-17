Regional Round-up Podcast: Indonesia's new Covid mutation of AY.23 similar to Delta Plus variant

Regional Round-up Ep 24: Indonesia's new Covid mutation of AY.23 similar to Delta Plus variant
9:52 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
0:00 Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
1:05 Possible of quarantine-free land travel between Singapore and Malaysia
3:09 New AY.23 mutation originating in Indonesia shares similarities with the Delta Plus variant that has cropped up in Britain
4:43 Payments made to officers allegedly linked to Indonesian navy - linked to possible piracy - and how it has been denied by authorities so far
6:30 Electoral fraud in Myanmar and what it means for Aung San Suu Kyi
7:54 Sara Duterte-Carpio - eldest daughter of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte - has filed her candidacy for Vice President
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
