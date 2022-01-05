Regional Round-Up Podcast: Indonesia's 2022 ban on coal exports and its effects

The price rise is among the first signs of the impact of Indonesia's coal export ban. PHOTO: REUTERS
Regional Correspondent
Updated
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.

Leslie Lopez, The Straits Times' Regional Correspondent, gives an analysis of floods in seven Malaysian states that have forced thousands of people to be evacuated, the Philippines' expansion of Covid-19 restrictions outside its capital, Indonesia pause on coal exports, and more. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:49 Updates on the floods in Malaysia and how its government is addressing the situation

03:19 Malaysian glove manufacturer Supermax Corp's new foreign worker policies

04:46 Covid-19 restrictions expanding outside of Philippines' capital due to surge in cases

06:16 Indonesia bans export of coal

07:46 Vietnam's trade ministry urges authorities in Guangxi, China, to ease congestion at border crossings

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Leslie Lopez's stories: https://str.sg/3xRX

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.