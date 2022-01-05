Regional Round-Up Podcast: Indonesia's 2022 ban on coal exports and its effects

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments in this weekly podcast.
Leslie Lopez, The Straits Times' Regional Correspondent, gives an analysis of floods in seven Malaysian states that have forced thousands of people to be evacuated, the Philippines' expansion of Covid-19 restrictions outside its capital, Indonesia pause on coal exports, and more.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:49 Updates on the floods in Malaysia and how its government is addressing the situation
03:19 Malaysian glove manufacturer Supermax Corp's new foreign worker policies
04:46 Covid-19 restrictions expanding outside of Philippines' capital due to surge in cases
06:16 Indonesia bans export of coal
07:46 Vietnam's trade ministry urges authorities in Guangxi, China, to ease congestion at border crossings
Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Dan Koh
