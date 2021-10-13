Regional Round-up Podcast: Countries slowly opening up borders to allow vaccinated travellers

Regional Round-up Ep 19: Countries slowly opening up borders to allow vaccinated travellers

9:04 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Elliott Danker and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Malaysia has allowed vaccinated travellers to cross inter-state borders as it reaches 90% vaccinated rate (1:14)

2. Indonesia is reopening Bali and Riau islands to 18 countries, but Singapore is not one of them (4:17)

3. Risks to take note of when visiting Thailand when its borders reopen to Singapore (5:17)

4. Contingency plans needed in the event of a fresh outbreak or new Covid-19 variants (6:31)

5. Moving from restricted travel to Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement between Singapore and other countries (7:40)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

---

