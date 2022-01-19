Regional Round-Up Podcast: Thailand develops the country’s first plant-based Covid vaccine

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:10 Canada terminates sourcing contract with Malaysian Supermax Corp. following allegations about forced labour

02:14 Petitions to invalidate son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos from the Philippines' presidential elections

03:51 Indonesian President Joko Widodo choosing a new national capital

05:35 Indonesia to introduce new tax breaks on property and car sales

06:50 Start-up in Thailand developing the country’s first plant-based Covid vaccine

Produced by: Leslie Lopez (ljlopez@sph.com.sg), The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Hadyu Rahim

Edited by: Dan Koh

