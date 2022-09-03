Regional moves to draw talent, grow economy

Australia on Friday increased its intake of permanent migrants to 195,000 this financial year, up by 35,000, in a bid to help businesses and industries battling widespread staff shortages and reduce reliance on short-term workers.

The Covid-19 pandemic closed the country's borders for nearly two years and, along with an exodus of holiday workers and foreign students, left businesses struggling to find staff to keep afloat.

Australia's immigration target is largely in line with the annual cap of 190,000 that was in place between 2013 and 2019.

That level was cut by 15 per cent to 160,000 just months before the emergence of Covid-19 in a bid to ease urban congestion. The government gave no details on numbers going forward. Malaysia is rolling out a new visa scheme to attract foreign tycoons and wealthy businessmen to invest and give the economy a boost.

The Malaysia Premium Visa Programme is expected to attract at least 1,000 participants in its first year, which the government expects will add RM200 million (S$62.5 million) to the national coffers, with RM1 billion in fixed deposits.

This "residence by investment" programme will begin on Oct 1. The Singapore scheme involves a new work pass - the Overseas Networks and Expertise Pass - that will be open for applications from Jan 1 next year to attract top talent across all sectors.

Applicants will need to earn a fixed monthly salary of $30,000 and above.

Overseas candidates with no recent employment history in Singapore also need to show that they have worked or will be working for an established company with a market capitalisation of at least US$500 million (S$700 million) or annual revenue of US$200 million. Thailand is also rolling out the red carpet for foreign workers.

Top professionals, eligible high net worth individuals and retirees could start applying online from Thursday to live for as long as 10 years in the country, according to Mr Chayotid Kridakon, who is an adviser to Thailand's prime minister.

The government has set the target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreigners over the next five years, he said at an event in Bangkok.

The move to tap remote talent is seen as helping to add value to an economy that is expected to grow 3.3 per cent this year - the slowest pace in the region.

