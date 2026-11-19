Nov 19 - The International Court of Justice in The Hague ruled on Thursday that Myanmar committed state-sponsored genocide against the Muslim Rohingya minority population in 2017, the first time it held a state responsible for genocide.

The case, filed by predominantly Muslim Gambia, has been closely watched by governments, lawyers, rights groups and Rohingya communities for its implications for how states are judged under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

Here are some initial reactions to the verdict.

ANTONIO GUTERRES, UN SECRETARY-GENERAL:

"(The case) is a demonstration of international justice and a reaffirmation that impunity for such horrific acts must not stand. It is the first time that the Court has found a State responsible for committing genocide."

"In its judgement, the Court establishes an appalling picture of the reality of this case, including killings of more than 10,000 people, rapes and extreme hardship."

"Myanmar must act in accordance with its obligation to comply with the Court’s decision."

VOLKER TÜRK, UN HUMAN RIGHTS CHIEF:

"This judgment clearly concludes the State of Myanmar stands responsible for one of the most egregious crimes known to humankind."

"The suffering, misery and humiliation inflicted on the Rohingya by the Myanmar State is a stain on the conscience of humanity. I salute the courage of the victims and survivors whose horrific experiences were before the Court. I commend the States that intervened in this case."

MYANMAR'S SHADOW NATIONAL UNITY GOVERNMENT, WHICH INCLUDES REMNANTS OF FORMER LEADER AUNG SAN SUU KYI'S NATIONAL LEAGUE FOR DEMOCRACY PARTY:

"The National Unity Government respects the authority of the International Court of Justice and its judgment. Since the beginning of the revolution against military dictatorship in 2021, we have affirmed our commitment to the rule of law, human rights, justice and the obligation of States Parties to prevent and punish genocide. We will carefully consider the Court’s findings and any orders issued, and remain committed to meaningful accountability and the prevention of further atrocities."

ED MILIBAND, UK FOREIGN SECRETARY:

"We are taking immediate action today in light of this judgment. Building on existing sanctions against the Myanmar regime, we are ordering the expulsion of the Myanmar Defence Attaché from the UK and calling urgently for a UN Security Council session to discuss the judgment. We are also summoning Myanmar's Charge d'Affaires, and will set out further action in the coming days to ensure those responsible are held to account."

SHEIKH HASINA, BANGLADESH PRIME MINISTER AT THE TIME OF THE EXODUS:

"Bangladesh played a central role in the investigations and in gathering crucial evidence from witnesses and survivors in the refugee camps. Those efforts have now come to a successful conclusion."

YASMIN ULLAH, ROHINGYA ACTIVIST AND MEMBER OF GAMBIA’S DELEGATION THAT FILED THE CASE:

"Today the world's highest court has looked at what was done to the Rohingya and named it for what it was. Genocide."

"The Rohingya never needed a court to tell us what happened to us. (...) We needed the world to hear it, and today it has."

A 30-YEAR-OLD ROHINGYA FROM INSIDE MYANMAR, WHO ASKED NOT TO BE NAMED DUE TO FEAR OF REPRISAL:

"To begin with, I got chills when I heard the verdict that this was genocide. (...) Even now, we still see hate speech on social media. I hope this judgment will lead the people of Myanmar to realize themselves that our country did commit genocide against the Rohingya, and in the future, I hope people will treat one another as human beings, without discriminating by religion or ethnicity and without looking down on anyone."

WAI WAI NU, ROHINGYA ACTIVIST AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF WOMEN'S PEACE NETWORK:

"For decades, the Burmese military tried to erase our identity, deny our existence, and dismiss our suffering. By finding that Myanmar committed genocide, ordering a guarantee of non-repetition, and ordering restitution and compensation, the world’s highest court has permanently shattered that state-sponsored lie."

NAY SAN LWIN, ROHINGYA ACTIVIST AND CO-CHAIR OF ARAKAN ROHINGYA NATIONAL COUNCIL:

"For the Rohingya, justice means the restoration of our citizenship, recognition of our identity, and our safe and dignified return home. Our struggle will continue until that day comes."

MARIEKE DE HOON, PROFESSOR OF INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL LAW, UNIVERSITY OF AMSTERDAM:

“The court rarely gets the opportunity to actually pronounce on genocide, and here for the first time, it makes clear that there is a state that is responsible for committing genocide against the people and what that also entails in the responsibilities of allowing the Rohingya a safe future. The court has now weighed very clearly that the Genocide Convention is not dead."

MARIA ELENA VIGNOLI, SENIOR INTERNATIONAL JUSTICE COUNSEL AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH:

"Myanmar should swiftly comply with the court’s judgment and end its oppression of the Rohingya." REUTERS