Reaction to the death of US diplomat Henry Kissinger

Following is reaction to the death of Henry Kissinger, who left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy and was a controversial Nobel Peace Prize Winner.

WINSTON LORD, FORMER U.S AMBASSADOR TO CHINA AND KISSINGER'S FORMER SPECIAL ASSISTANT AT THE NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

“The world has lost a tireless advocate for peace. America has lost a towering champion for the national interest. I have lost a cherished friend and mentor. Henry blended the European sense of tragedy and the American immigrant’s sense of hope. During more than seven decades, he transformed America’s role in the world, held the nation together during a constitutional crisis, crafted visionary volumes, counseled world leaders, and enriched the national and international discourse.” REUTERS