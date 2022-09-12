Re-election of Okinawa's governor a rebuff to Tokyo

TOKYO - Incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki won handily at an election on Sunday, exit polls show, in a rebuke to Tokyo's plans to relocate a United States Marine Corps base within the Japanese prefecture's main island.

The 62-year-old, who was supported by a coalition of opposition parties, secured over 50 per cent of the votes cast, according to an exit poll by public broadcaster NHK.

He clinched another four years as leader of the south-western prefecture, a chain of about 160 islands nearest to the potential theatre of conflict if China were to invade Taiwan.

The poll showed ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-backed opponent Atsushi Sakima, 58, had less than 40 per cent of the votes. A distant third was former Lower House lawmaker Mikio Shimoji, 61.

The final results are due by Monday morning as the counting of ballots continues, even as Typhoon Muifa brings violent waves and winds to parts of Okinawa.

In his victory speech, Mr Tamaki emphasised that he would work to bolster the social safety net for the poor, highlighting his recognition that voters are facing bread-and-butter concerns arising from the economic slump caused by Covid-19.

Mr Tamaki heads All Okinawa, a coalition opposed to Tokyo's planned relocation of the US Marine base from Futenma in overcrowded, urban Ginowan to remote Henoko district in Nago. The coalition wants the base to be moved out of Okinawa entirely.

Locals have long been frustrated by the central government's brush-off of their woes. Their daily reality involves noise pollution from US fighter jets, while American servicemen have been blamed for crimes and fatal accidents.

Activists also argue that by hosting a disproportionate number of bases, Okinawa is basically a sitting duck should aggressors decide to launch an attack.

The central government in Tokyo, a three-hour flight from Okinawa's prefectural capital Naha, argues that the presence of US bases is necessary, both for deterrence and for immediate response in the event of conflict.

Despite decades-long pledges by the central government to reduce the base-hosting burden on Okinawa, the prefecture still hosts 70 per cent of all US bases in Japan, despite having just 0.6 per cent of the nation's land area.