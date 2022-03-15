Quakes shake Indonesia, Philippines, Hong Kong

JAKARTA • Strong and shallow earthquakes shook western Indonesia and the Philippines' main island early yesterday, rattling buildings and sending panicked residents fleeing, but causing no casualties or damage.

In Indonesia, a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit off the west coast of Sumatra island and in the Philippines, a 6.4-magnitude tremor struck 110km off Luzon island, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Officials in both countries said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage, and there was no tsunami threat from either quake.

The one off Indonesia hit at 4.06am local time at a depth of 21km, with its epicentre 167km west of Sumatra's Pariaman city.

"The earthquake was strongly felt for one minute. Residents panicked due to the geological activity," said Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency in a statement.

It was felt most strongly on North Sumatra's Nias and Hibala islands, which are not densely populated and where many people live in wooden houses.

Mr Zagoto, a 50-year-old resident of South Nias who, like most Indonesians goes by one name, said he rushed outside with his family when the earthquake hit the coastal area.

"I was in deep sleep but the earthquake woke me up, it was so strong," Mr Zagoto told Agence France-Presse.

The Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency said the initial tremor was followed by a series of strong aftershocks.

In the Philippines, the offshore quake hit at 5.05am local time, with residents in the capital Manila woken by the shaking of buildings.

But the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said damage was not expected.

"It's strong and it's shaking as if it's dancing sideways," said Lieutenant Aristotle Calayag, acting police chief of the Philippine town of Lubang in Occidental Mindoro, an island off Luzon.

Indonesia and the Philippines sit on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", causing them to experience frequent earthquakes.

Last month, a 6.2-magnitude quake killed a dozen people when it struck Indonesia's North Sumatra, collapsing houses and a mosque.

Separately, Hong Kong yesterday was also shaken by an earthquake, with a record number of residents reporting they felt tremors.

The 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck at 2.29am local time about 92km north-east of Hong Kong and near the coast of south-east China, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

The authorities received about 8,000 reports of minor shaking, the highest number since record-keeping began in 1979.

Earthquakes are rarely felt in Hong Kong compared with places such as quake-prone Japan and Indonesia.

Only 85 earthquakes have been reported in the city since 1979 - an average of about two a year - and none of them ever led to a direct casualty, according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

