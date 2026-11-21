Nov 21 - A Qatari delegation held talks in Tehran on Friday night, an Iranian official said, as diplomatic efforts continued to end the war triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran in February that has destabilised the Middle East and disrupted global energy markets.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran remained in contact with mediators, including Qatar, which has long used its ties with both Iran and the United States to help facilitate dialogue in regional disputes.

"We are in contact with mediators, including the Qataris, both in person and virtually, and are holding the necessary discussions to see whether another opportunity can be given to diplomacy," Gharibabadi said, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The United States and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to launch strikes against Israel and Gulf states hosting US military bases. The conflict has drawn in countries across the region, disrupted shipping and pushed up global energy prices.

Gharibabadi echoed remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in an interview with the state-owned Iran newspaper that Tehran still hoped diplomacy could end its war with the United States. US President Donald Trump has said Iran wanted a deal, but one that was not acceptable to him. REUTERS