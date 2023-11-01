First foreigners to leave Gaza for Egypt Wednesday: Egypt official

DOHA/DUBAI - A first group of foreign passport holders is to be allowed to leave the war-battered Gaza Strip for Egypt on Wednesday, an Egyptian official at the Rafah border crossing told AFP.

“A first group of foreign passport holders is going to pass through the Rafah terminal to Egypt on Wednesday,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Television channels close to the Egyptian intelligence services broadcast live images of a fleet of ambulances entering the terminal from the Egyptian side.

They were getting ready to bring out 81 seriously wounded Palestinians for treatment in Egyptian hospitals, according to Egyptian and Palestinian officials.

Egypt has prepared a field hospital in Sheikh Zuwayed in the Sinai, according to medical sources.

Earlier reports said Qatar had mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the United States, to allow for the movement.

There is no timeline for how long the Rafah crossing will remain open for evacuation, a source briefed on the deal said.

The agreement is not linked to other issues under negotiation such as the hostages held by Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that governs Gaza, or pauses designed to ease a humanitarian crisis in the enclave which is suffering from food, water, fuel and medical shortages, said the source.

Israel sent its forces into Gaza following weeks of air bombardments in retaliation for a major attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct 7.

Hamas has told mediators it will soon release some of the 200 or so foreign captives it had taken during the attack on Israel, Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the group’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said in a video on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

He gave no further details on the number of captives or their nationalities.

Israel besieged Gaza after the Hamas attack.

The UN and other aid officials have said civilians in the enclave are living in a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat casualties as electricity supplies peter out.

On Wednesday, communications and internet services were completely cut off in the enclave again, Gaza’s largest telecommunications provider Paltel said.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas after several inconclusive wars dating back to the militant group’s 2007 takeover of Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed international calls for a “humanitarian pause” in fighting to enable emergency aid deliveries to civilians. AFP, REUTERS