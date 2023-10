MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is on Monday speaking separately to the leaders of Israel, Iran, Syria and Egypt and to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said.

Putin spoke to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by telephone. He also plans to speak to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS