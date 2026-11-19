MOSCOW, Nov 19 - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Moscow would no longer consider a moratorium on strikes in the Black Sea or on energy infrastructure following Ukraine's attacks on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea, vowing a harsh response.

Earlier, Kyiv struck the bridge for the third time in a week, creating an awkward backdrop to three-way talks Putin held with the Chinese and US presidents at an APEC summit in Shenzhen.

Speaking after those talks, Putin said he had discussed a possible halt to attacks at sea and on energy facilities with Russia's Security Council and had "asked everyone to give it further thought and come back to it, hoping that perhaps some kind of agreement could be reached."

"But after the strikes on the Crimean Bridge, there will be no agreements. We will respond to these strikes. And I want everyone to know this: I believe our response will be far more painful than what the Kyiv regime did to the bridge," he said.

He added that the bridge was used exclusively for civilian purposes and not to transport military equipment, as Kyiv has alleged, or petroleum products.

"We will, of course, restore the bridge. The road section suffered serious damage," he said. REUTERS