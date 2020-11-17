Proposal for strict lockdowns in targeted locations in Malaysia

Stricter movement curbs will not be the answer to Malaysia's battle against Covid-19, public health experts said as the country's partial lockdowns of the past one month have failed to bring down the rate of daily infections.

Despite the introduction of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Klang Valley since Oct 14, the virus outbreak has shown no sign of abating in Malaysia's main economic regions.

The country had over 1,000 daily infections in 10 of the past 16 days this month, including a record high of 1,755 daily cases on Nov 6.

The capital Kuala Lumpur alone recorded 475 cases on Sunday, after 460 cases were logged at a construction site.

Sunday's tally of 475 cases was the first time in months that a territory in Peninsular Malaysia had eclipsed the number of cases in the Borneo state of Sabah, which was the epicentre of Malaysia's third wave of Covid-19 cases.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians Association president Zainal Ariffin Omar said the government should re-analyse its data and interventions to focus on the most vulnerable groups.

"Not MCO. Not CMCO. But enhanced MCO (targeted lockdowns) in very specific locations and premises," Datuk Dr Zainal told The Straits Times.

"Active clusters such as Kaya, Cergas are examples of weaknesses in CMCO. At the same time, increase testing and isolation."

Dr Zainal was referring to clusters starting in workplace communities that eventually posted high numbers of positive cases. These compare with the previous trend where most cases originated from prisons and detention centres.

Enhanced MCO (EMCO) refers to full lockdowns in only a small area where infections are high. These "red zones" - with more than 40 cases logged in the past 14 days - are fenced off with barbed wire and no one is allowed to enter or leave for two weeks. Also, every resident is tested for the virus.

Malaysia yesterday posted 1,103 new virus infections - the fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases. The government also announced an EMCO for dormitories run by glovemaker Top Glove and the surrounding area in Klang.

Malaysia yesterday posted 1,103 new virus infections - the fourth consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases. The government also announced an EMCO for dormitories run by glovemaker Top Glove and the surrounding area in Klang.

Another area - Medan 88, near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang - was placed under EMCO last week.

Under the more relaxed CMCO, which now covers nine of Malaysia's 13 states and all three federal territories - Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan - the public can still travel to work and shop but cannot cross state borders except for work or emergencies.

Mass gatherings such as religious services are banned, and only three people are allowed to travel in the same vehicle.

"CMCO did work to some extent. Otherwise, we would see a lot more cases," Dr Zainal said.

Universiti Putra Malaysia epidemiologist Malina Osman said there is no "better choice" but to educate people to ensure better compliance with the CMCO curbs.

"Enhanced MCO may be needed but the distribution of the infection in the community as well as issues related to logistics may not allow it to be a favourable choice," Associate Professor Malina told The Straits Times.

"The keyword is to remain patient under this CMCO... and help each other to strengthen the preventive measures, and to care for society as well," she said, adding that an increased testing regimen is also costly for the government as there is as yet no vaccine.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday said Malaysia is already in talks with at least eight producers of Covid-19 vaccines.