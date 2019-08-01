Progress in code on South China Sea

Asean and China have completed the first reading of the single draft negotiating text for a code of conduct (COC) in South China Sea, Beijing revealed yesterday, signalling that attempts to reduce tensions in the contested waters have reached a milestone.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this represents new and important progress in the COC consultations, and marks a critical step towards the goal of completing the consultations within three years.

Mr Wang also expressed support for Asean's recently drafted vision of the Indo-Pacific region - a non-binding document issued in June to articulate Asean's own perspective on regional cooperation amid the big-power rivalry in its backyard.

