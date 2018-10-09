Prickly exchange as US-China row worsens

The top diplomats of China and the United States engaged in a prickly exchange over trade and other issues amid worsening ties between the world's two largest economies.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday hit out at Vice-President Mike Pence's criticism of China, demanding that the US stop its "groundless" accusations. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in turn, reiterated concerns Mr Pence raised regarding China's actions in areas such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

