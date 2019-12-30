Powerful storms leave trail of destruction and death in Fiji, Philippines

MELBOURNE/MANILA • Tropical Cyclone Sarai was moving slowly away from Fiji yesterday, leaving two people dead in the South Pacific nation and more than 2,500 needing emergency shelter.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from a powerful storm that hit the Philippines on Christmas Day has climbed to 41, with tens of thousands still in evacuation centres.

In Fiji, the cyclone damaged houses, crops and trees, cut power and forced the cancellation of several international flights, stranding tourists visiting the island nation.

Ms Vasiti Soko, director of the National Disaster Management Office, said an 18-year-old drowned off the island of Kadavu. The student "is believed to have been swept away by strong currents when he was swimming with his friends", she said.

The body of a man in his 40s was found yesterday off the coast of the main island Viti Levu, a day after he was swept away by strong currents.

Another person was in hospital after being hit by a falling tree.

Ms Soko said there were 2,538 people packed into 70 evacuation centres at the height of the storm, although by yesterday evening, 500 had been cleared to return home.

Electricity was back in 80 per cent of the capital Suva but power firm Energy Fiji said it could take a week to power up all of Viti Levu.

Sarai, packing winds of up to 150kmh, was tracking east and was likely to pass over Tonga tomorrow.

In the Philippines, Typhoon Phanfone left the country last Saturday, after devastating several islands in the central Visayas, including popular tourist destinations, but the extent of the damage continued to grow as assessments came in.

The death toll of 41 included three members of a boat crew who died after their vessel capsized due to strong winds, a policeman electrocuted by a toppled post, and a man struck by a felled tree.

"We're hoping there will be no more fatalities," national disaster agency spokesman Mark Timbal said, with the authorities still searching for 12 people missing.

The latest agency report showed more than 1.6 million people were affected by the typhoon, which damaged over 260,000 houses and forced almost a hundred thousand people into emergency shelters.

The government estimated that the storm has caused damage to agriculture and infrastructure worth US$21 million (S$28 million). Power lines and Internet connections remain down in some areas.

Phanfone is the 21st cyclone to hit the storm-prone Philippines this year. The country is the first major landmass facing the Pacific typhoon belt.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE