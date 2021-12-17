Power Play Podcast: US and China's war of words over democracy 

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
00:40 China and Russia among some of the countries not invited to President Biden's Summit for Democracy
02:15 China's own "whole-process democracy" and its insults towards US' democratic system
05:23 The reason behind China's protests and its attempt to convince other countries of its viewpoint
07:17 US' divide of the world into "democratic" and "undemocratic" camps
09:21 Taiwan's invite to the summit reaffirms views of US President Joe Biden administration's support for the island
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST's Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider