Power Play Podcast: US and China's war of words over democracy 

China and Russia among some of the countries that weren't invited to President Biden's Summit for Democracy
China and Russia among some of the countries that weren't invited to President Biden's Summit for Democracy
and
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

00:40 China and Russia among some of the countries not invited to President Biden's Summit for Democracy

02:15 China's own "whole-process democracy" and its insults towards US' democratic system

05:23 The reason behind China's protests and its attempt to convince other countries of its viewpoint

07:17 US' divide of the world into "democratic" and "undemocratic" camps

09:21 Taiwan's invite to the summit reaffirms views of US President Joe Biden administration's support for the island

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

---

Topics: 