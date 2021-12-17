Power Play Podcast: US and China's war of words over democracy 

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:

Highlights of conversation:

00:40 China and Russia among some of the countries not invited to President Biden's Summit for Democracy

02:15 China's own "whole-process democracy" and its insults towards US' democratic system

05:23 The reason behind China's protests and its attempt to convince other countries of its viewpoint

07:17 US' divide of the world into "democratic" and "undemocratic" camps

09:21 Taiwan's invite to the summit reaffirms views of US President Joe Biden administration's support for the island

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

---

