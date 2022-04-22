Power Play Podcast: Panda diplomacy amid US-China tensions

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the US' National Zoo celebrating its 50th "pandaversary" and China's most significant mode of animal diplomacy.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:28 US' view of National Zoo's pandas
03:10 Pandas serve as friendly ambassadors and bridges of friendship
04:51 US panda cub, Xiao Qiji, was conceived via artificial insemination
07:48 Haiguis; pandas born in the US and returned to China
09:03 Tensions between US and China could affect panda conversation efforts
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Fa'izah Sani and Hadyu Rahim
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani and Hadyu Rahim
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST's Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider