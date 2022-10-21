Power Play Podcast: China, the US, and national security

In this episode, find out more about the national security messaging that Washington and Beijing have been putting out recently in the US National Security Strategy and China’s 20th Party Congress. PHOTO: REUTERS
and
Updated
Published
51 sec ago

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the national security messaging that Washington and Beijing have been putting out recently in the US National Security Strategy and China’s 20th Party Congress. How might that affect what US-China competition looks like, going forward?

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:47 The Biden administration’s National Security Strategy

3:50 Xi Jinping’s speech at the 20th Party Congress

6:12 China’s drive for self-sufficiency

7:18 Prospects for US-China cooperation

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Teo Tong Kai & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Charissa Yong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xRa

Read Danson Cheong’s stories: https://str.sg/3xR2

Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj

Read ST’s Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

#STAsianInsider

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top