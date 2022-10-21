Power Play Podcast: China, the US, and national security

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the national security messaging that Washington and Beijing have been putting out recently in the US National Security Strategy and China’s 20th Party Congress. How might that affect what US-China competition looks like, going forward?