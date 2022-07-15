Power Play Podcast: An 'Asian Nato'?

Nato is the well-known US-led military alliance in Europe. But how likely is a similar scenario in Asia? And what will this mean for China, which has been vocal about its concerns?

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:40 What recently triggered this talk of an "Asian Nato"? What was China's response?

2:31 Are we seeing the makings of an "Asian Nato”? How did we get to this point?

4:45 A solidifying shift against China in the region?

8:17 Will we see Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea join Nato?

