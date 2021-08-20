Power Play Ep 4: China, US and politics of the Olympics

International advocacy groups have called for an athlete boycott of the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and have also lobbied governments not to send their athletes to compete.PHOTO: AFP
Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia. 

Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about the following:

1. The Olympics - a neutral or an intensely political competition? (0:35)

2. America's plans to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022 (2:39)

3. How will Beijing respond to a diplomatic boycott? (5:42)

4. What does the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games mean to China? (6:22)

Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

