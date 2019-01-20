Possible venues for the second summit

1. Vietnam

Vietnam appears to be the leading candidate to host the meeting. A Vietnamese government source told Agence France-Presse that "logistical preparations" were under way to host the summit, most likely in the capital Hanoi or the coastal city of Danang.

North Korea maintains diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

2. Thailand

Thailand is considered to be one of the two top contenders for the next summit location.

Thailand, which also has diplomatic ties with North Korea, has hosted major multilateral meetings in Bangkok and Hua Hin. Phuket and Pattaya also have the requisite infrastructure.

3. Hawaii

Besides Hanoi and Bangkok, the White House scouting team has also checked out Hawaii, sources told CNN recently.

But as North Korea does not have an embassy in Hawaii, it will be difficult for Pyongyang to send in teams that could be based there ahead of the summit for planning purposes.

4. Singapore

It hosted the first summit on June 12 last year. The landmark meeting ended with a commitment from the North Korean leader to work towards "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", but negotiations appear to have stalled since then.