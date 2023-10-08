Pope Francis urges end to violence in Israel

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis called for end to attacks and violence in Israel on Sunday, saying terrorism and war would not solve any problems, but only bring further suffering and death to innocent people.

"War is a defeat, only a defeat. Let's pray for peace in Israel and Palestine," the pope said in his weekly address to faithful in St. Peter's Square.

On Saturday, a multi-pronged attack by Palestinian gunmen on Israeli towns left at least 250 Israelis dead, with more than 300 Palestinians killed in Israel's retaliatory bombardment. REUTERS