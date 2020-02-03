Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to press China over Uighurs

NUR-SULTAN • United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan yesterday to join Washington in pressing Beijing over its treatment of Muslim minorities, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with its neighbour China.

Speaking on a visit to the capital Nur-Sultan, Mr Pompeo said he has raised the matter in talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

"We discussed trafficking in persons and the plight of more that one million Uighur Muslims and ethnic Kazakhs that the Chinese Communist Party has detained in Xinjiang, just across the Kazakh border," Mr Pompeo said.

"The United States urges all countries to join us in pressing for an immediate end to this repression. We ask simply for them to provide safe refuge and asylum to those seeking to flee China," he added.

The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between one million and two million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.

China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs and says the camps provide vocational training. Beijing also describes the detainees as students.

Both the US and China - which are caught up in a broad dispute over trade and other issues - are major investors in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic.

Mr Pompeo said on Twitter that he has met families of ethnic Kazakhs detained in China's Xinjiang province. He has also praised Kazakhstan for not forcing asylum-seekers to return to China.

Mr Pompeo said that Washington is helping oil-rich Kazakhstan protect itself against the Wuhan virus - or novel coronavirus - outbreak originating from China.

He commended Kazakhstan's "quick action" over the virus that has killed more than 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in mainland China and beyond, forcing governments around the world to take drastic measures.

Kazakhstan has hospitalised more than 40 people that returned to the country from China with flu-like symptoms, but has yet to confirm any cases of the disease.

Mr Tleuberdi, whose government has so far steered away from criticism of China over Xinjiang, made no comment on the Uighur issue and focused instead on economic and security cooperation.

Mr Pompeo's Kazakhstan visit rounds off a five-nation tour in two countries where Russia and China enjoy privileged interests.

The US State Secretary was set to fly to Uzbekistan late yesterday.

He also visited two other former Soviet countries - Belarus and Ukraine - as part of a trip that began with a stop in Britain.

