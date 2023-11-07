Poland signs $5 billion deal with MBDA for air defence systems

LONDON - Poland has signed a deal worth more than 4 billion pounds ($4.92 billion) with defence firm MBDA for a ground-based air defence system, the British government said on Tuesday.

Britain's Ministry of Defence said the partnership would help bolster European security amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The air defence system would be able to launch missiles at air threats such as cruise missiles and fighter jets at ranges of more than 40 kilometres, the ministry said.

"This is another crucial step forward for our historic defence ties with Poland, supplying next generation air defence capabilities to act as a clear deterrent to our adversaries," British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said. REUTERS