Podcast picks for May: Gen Zs and savings, US-China tensions and COE bidding woes

COE Watch: Why COE bidding gives this seasoned motor dealer a heartache

“I’m not necessarily asking that COE needs to come down, but it just needs to be more stable… then it manages customers’ expectations,” said Ms Sabrina Sng, managing director at Wearnes Automotive.

In the episode, she expresses her concerns with how the volatility of COE prices adds to the bugbear she and other dealers experience.

When prices lower, customers latch on to hopes that prices will fall further and wait out, before withdrawing completely when it rises, she says.

Additionally, the cuts in rebates made prematurely before the complete rollout of its infrastructure have been discouraging. She shares that with only about 10,000—of which it is uncertain if they have been fully installed—out of the announced 40,000 public and 20,000 private Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers installed by 2030, an objective evaluation on the benefits of EVs is hard to make.

With EVs gradually making their mark in the automotive scene in Singapore, Senior Transport Correspondent Lee Nian Tjoe speaks with Ms Sng on the cuts to incentives on adopting EVs.