PM Lee sends condolences to China on death of Li Peng

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday to convey his condolences on the passing of former premier Li Peng.

Mr Li died just before midnight on Monday of an unspecified illness. He was 90.

"On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my deepest condolences to the government and people of the People's Republic of China on the passing of former premier Li Peng," Mr Lee wrote in his letter.

"Mr Li had served in senior leadership positions during a time of rapid economic and social change and great challenges for China," Mr Lee noted.

He added that under Mr Li's leadership in the early 1990s, "China experienced dramatic economic development, as it implemented the policy of reforming and opening up, improving the lives of millions of Chinese people".

Mr Lee noted that as premier, Mr Li oversaw the establishment of Singapore-China diplomatic relations in 1990 and promoted friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"Mr Li was the first Chinese premier to visit Singapore. He promoted cooperation between Singapore and China in many areas, ranging from economics to culture and education."

Mr Lee added that Mr Li also witnessed key milestones in bilateral relations, especially the launch of the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park.

Mr Lee further noted that Mr Li also played an important role in strengthening relations and cooperation between Asean and China. "Under Mr Li's leadership, China established diplomatic relations with many Asean member states, and the Asean-China dialogue partnership. This laid the ground for the close cooperation between Asean and China today."

Mr Lee also wrote: "Mr Li will be deeply remembered. Our thoughts are with the people of China."