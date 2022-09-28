PM Lee, Kishida discuss cooperation on digitalisation and multilateral trade

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida met in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral.

They reaffirmed their countries' close and longstanding ties, and discussed existing cooperation in digitalisation, sustainability, energy and multilateral trade - agreeing to expand on areas of mutual interest.

They also had a fruitful discussion on regional and global developments, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the East and South China Seas, economic coercion, and dealing with North Korea, including on the nuclear, missile and abductions issues, among others, and concurred to work closely on these issues."

This was the two leaders' third in-person meeting in five months.

They had previously met in Tokyo in May, and in Singapore in June.

Mr Kishida also expressed his intention to deepen collaboration with Singapore in maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law during the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes.

The Japanese Premier welcomed the progress towards a meeting of experts in the digital field by the end of this year, and said that he hoped for an early conclusion of the agreement concerning the transfer of defence equipment and technology.

Mr Kishida also expressed his gratitude to PM Lee and his wife for attending the state funeral, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.