PM Abe's India visit postponed amid unrest

NEW DELHI • India said yesterday a visit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been postponed, after days of violent protests at a north-eastern city where a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been planned.

"Both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a statement.

He gave no further details and did not state the reason for the postponement of the trip, which both sides had earlier said would take place from tomorrow to Tuesday.

The location for the discussions had not been revealed. But Indian press reports had said the talks would be held in the city of Guwahati in Assam state - the epicentre of recent demonstrations.

Many in the country's far-flung north-east believe a contentious Bill passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this week will give citizenship to illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The United Nations human rights office has also voiced concern that the legislation is "fundamentally discriminatory in nature" by excluding Muslims, and called for it to be reviewed.

Thousands of university students in the Indian capital New Delhi protested against the enactment of the law yesterday, leading to violent clashes with police.

An Agence France-Presse reporter in Guwahati said that dozens of posters for the India-Japan summit were lying on the ground after protesters tore them down.

Mr Modi and Mr Abe had been slated to visit a new peace museum in the city of Manipur which is dedicated to the tens of thousands of soldiers, mostly Japanese, who died at the Battle of Imphal between Japanese and Allied forces during World War II.

The talks would have been the 16th between the two leaders and their deferral will be a blow to Mr Abe's policy of cultivating ties with India to balance out China's growing power in the region.

