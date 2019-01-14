Pig-related products fly off shelves in China for CNY

BEIJING • With the Year of the Pig just weeks away, pig-related products have become a popular item on Chinese people's shopping lists for celebrating the upcoming Spring Festival.

On China's biggest online consumer shopping platform, Taobao, products inspired by the British animated show Peppa Pig are very popular among people looking for stylish ways to celebrate Chinese New Year.

There are hundreds of shops selling all kinds of Peppa Pig-inspired items, including toys, necklaces, bracelets, piggy banks, backpacks and red envelopes.

At the Peppa Pig flagship shop in T-mall, more than 400 golden Peppa Pig piggy banks were sold last month for 219 yuan (S$44) each.

Around 200 people pre-ordered the piggy banks for 169 yuan during a special sale.

About 9,000 Peppa Pig toys were sold at the store last month, with prices ranging from 29 yuan to 329 yuan.

More than 3,800 Peppa Pig backpacks for children were sold last month at one store and dozens of people bought golden Peppa Pig necklaces costing around 1,500 yuan each at another store.

Peppa Pig-related products are so popular that employees at eight stores declined to be interviewed because they were busy with customers.

Ms Zou Hengjuan, who was born in 1983, also a Year of the Pig, bought herself a braided red bracelet with an image of the show's main character, Peppa, on Taobao.

"Chinese people believe you should wear something red during the zodiac year in which you were born, to fend off potential accidents. I hope the red bracelet will keep me safe and sound in 2019," she said.

In Chinese culture, pigs are a symbol of wealth, and their chubby faces and big ears are not only cute but also signs of good fortune, she said.

Local pigs have also won people's hearts.

When China Post issued a set of special zodiac stamps for Chinese New Year on Jan 5, some Beijing collectors waited overnight or longer at post offices to be the first to get their hands on the stamps.

Hong Kong Post has also planned to issue a set of special zodiac stamps with gilding and silk decorations to commemorate the Chinese New Year.

CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK