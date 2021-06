Sabai Sabai, a family-run restaurant, one of many dotting Phuket's renowned Patong beach, is ready to open its doors.

All its staff are vaccinated against Covid-19 and the eatery has stocked up on cleaning supplies, while the kitchen is filled with fresh produce in anticipation of the island's reopening on July 1 - marking the start of an experiment by the Thai government to revive the tourist playground.