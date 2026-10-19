Philippines summons China's envoy over remarks conveying 'threat'

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MANILA, Oct 19 - The Philippine foreign ministry on Monday summoned China's ambassador to express its "serious concern and strong objection" about remarks by the envoy that it said conveyed a threat of the use of force.

Philippine Foreign Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro summoned Ambassador Jing Quan and told him comments he made to media last week were "provocative and unacceptable", the Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Jing had told reporters that China "may easily win" in a confrontation with the Philippines, but Beijing would not use force because "we love peace".

He was responding to a question about the Philippine defence secretary describing China as a regional troublemaker.

Diplomatic squabbles between China and US ally the Philippines have become more frequent in recent years, typically over standoffs and altercations between rival vessels in the South China Sea, much of which Beijing claims sovereignty over.

Manila has accused China's coast guard of aggressive conduct in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, while Beijing insists it is enforcing the law against vessels that are encroaching on its territory.

China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ambassador being summoned. It last week said Jing had been selectively quoted and his remarks over-interpreted.

Lazaro told Jing the comments aggravated an already sensitive atmosphere between the two countries and undermined mutual efforts to build understanding and cooperation, the foreign ministry said.

Sensitive issues should be addressed through established diplomatic channels and bilateral mechanisms that reserve space for dialogue and engagement, she said. REUTERS