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Philippines says reported plane crash was a false alarm

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MANILA, Nov 10 - A reported plane crash in the southern Philippines on Tuesday was a false alarm, the country's aviation regulator said.

"The aircraft with registration N882TP was accounted for and confirmed to have landed safely at Butuan Airport," the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said in a statement, without providing details.

A disaster agency official in the city of Digos in Davao del Sur had earlier on Tuesday said a private plane carrying six foreign nationals had crashed.

The official, Jomar Calledo, later confirmed it was a false alarm and that the plane had landed safely. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.