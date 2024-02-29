Philippines’ Marcos says he remains firm in defending sovereignty

SYDNEY – Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said in an address to the Australian Parliament on Feb 29 that he will not allow any foreign power to taken “even one square inch” of the country’s territory, and that Manila remains firm in defending its sovereignty.

“I will not allow any attempt by any foreign power to take even one square inch of our sovereign territory,” Mr Marcos said in the speech.

Mr Marcos is in Australia on an official visit before he attends a special Asean summit in Melbourne next week. REUTERS