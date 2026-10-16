Philippines hits back at Chinese envoy over 'thinly veiled threat' of force

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MANILA, Oct 16 - The Philippines has chided China's ambassador for what it interpreted as a "thinly veiled threat" of force, after Beijing's envoy said his country would prevail in a confrontation between them.

• The Philippine foreign ministry said ambassador Jing Quan's remarks to journalists on Thursday were a "poor choice of words" and unhelpful given their complicated bilateral ties

• Jing had said China "may easily win" but would not use force as "we love peace"

• The ambassador was asked for his reaction to the Philippine defence secretary calling China a regional "troublemaker"

• Their comments were the latest heated exchange between China and US defence ally the Philippines, which have repeatedly sparred over disputed features in the South China Sea

• Asked on Friday about the ambassador's remarks, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said it "sounds very much like a threat" deserving of a discussion with the envoy

• The Chinese Embassy said the ambassador had been selectively quoted and called Manila's response an "over-interpretation", adding relations were currently "at an extremely sensitive stage"

• The Philippines and China have been at loggerheads for years over reefs and islands in the South China Sea located in the Philippine exclusive economic zone, with their coast guards squaring off repeatedly REUTERS