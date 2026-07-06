Duterte ally arrested over plunder charge ahead of impeachment trial

FILE PHOTO: Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte delivers a statement following her impeachment by the lower house of the Congress, in her office at Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

MANILA, July 6 - A Philippine senator who is an ally of Vice President Sara Duterte was arrested on Monday on a plunder charge, hours before the Senate begins a high-stakes impeachment trial that could determine Duterte's political future.

Senator Rodante Marcoleta was due to sit as a senator-judge on Monday at the impeachment trial against Duterte. If convicted by a two-thirds majority in the 24-member Senate, Duterte could be barred from running in the 2028 elections, where she remains the frontrunner to succeed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In the Philippines, people charged with plunder are not eligible for bail. It was unclear whether the charging of Marcoleta would affect the impeachment trial process.

The anti-graft court ordered Marcoleta's arrest after the Ombudsman's office had accused him of accepting 75 million pesos ($1.2 million) from private donors during his 2025 Senate run, violating anti-corruption laws. It also issued a hold departure order against the senator, preventing him from leaving the country.

"After evaluating the records, the court found probable cause to believe that the accused committed the offence charged," anti-graft court Judge Karl Miranda said in a statement.

Police arrested Marcoleta inside the courthouse on Monday, after the senator showed up to oppose the arrest order.

"I will not hide. I will face the law and the charges according to my understanding of the law," Marcoleta told reporters.

Last month, Senator Jose "Jinggoy" Estrada was detained on charges of plunder on suspicion of taking kickbacks from infrastructure projects. Estrada, who is also seen as a supporter of Duterte, has been suspended from performing his duties as senator and will not be able to attend the opening of the trial.

The prospect of Marcoleta's arrest triggered protests last week, organised by a religious group with 2 million members, that crippled traffic in the capital Manila and forced Marcos to cancel engagements outside the presidential palace.

Marcos and Duterte successfully ran on a joint ticket in 2022, but their alliance has since unravelled and turned into a bitter rivalry. REUTERS