'People know the rules but will still break them'

Indonesian public order officer Lana Hardinata has watched everyone around him like a hawk every day for the past six months.

He is looking out for those who break health protocols, such as by not wearing face masks or standing too close to one another. They may receive a stern warning or be fined, or publicly shamed into performing community service by donning bright orange vests and sweeping the sidewalks of Jakarta.

No one has been detained so far; the central government has said that this will be reserved for those who refuse to practise safe distancing and wear masks.

"The government has set its policies for our mutual interest. The ban on gathering aims to prevent infection. Those infected by the virus are mostly asymptomatic," Mr Lana said when reprimanding a group of four people who were not wearing their masks properly.

Public order officers, known locally as Satpol PP, have joined forces with the police and soldiers to clear the streets of crowds and anyone who breaks the rules meant to keep people safe from Covid-19.

Mr Lana, 34, said his job is a tough one as Indonesians are social people who enjoy interacting with their friends in close proximity.

The Straits Times accompanied him on one of his recent patrols with other officers in a truck. Along the way, the officers hopped on and off the vehicle frequently to disperse crowds, chase away hawkers who disregarded social distancing, and urge people to follow the rules.

Many individuals could be seen hurriedly pulling up their face masks from under their chins when the officers arrived, but removed them as soon as they left.

Mr Lana knew many were only putting on a show for the officers.

"As you can see, every time public order officers pass by, people quickly put on their masks properly although we don't scold them. This means they know they are guilty," he said. "Even though we have told them repeatedly and stepped up our supervision, people continue to break rules."

Proposed ways to punish rule breakers

•Place them in houses said to be haunted •Scare them with pocong, or ghosts in white shrouds •Stuff them into coffins •Make them dig graves in cemeteries •Have them pray together at graves of those who have died of Covid-19 •Shame them by getting them to sweep the streets in bright orange vests •Make them do community work - cleaning sewers and river banks, picking up rubbish and weeding parks •Make them do push-ups, or• run sprints under the sun

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan reimposed a partial lockdown in the city on Sept 14, but the restrictions are less severe than the curbs in April. While restaurants and cafes can provide only deliveries and takeaways, non-essential business sectors are allowed to operate with 25 per cent of their employees working in offices.

The Jakarta administration has vowed to get tougher on those who flout the rules, warning of progressively heavier fines. Yet, to many Satpol PP officers like Mr Lana, the job remains challenging.

The hardest task by far is to convince people that Covid-19 exists, he said. "Many don't believe it. That's why we always make them aware that Covid-19 exists. It's real, but it's invisible."