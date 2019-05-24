Peak fever on Mount Everest

A long queue of climbers formed near the summit of Mount Everest even as expedition organisers yesterday reported two more deaths on the world's highest mountain.

More than 200 climbers were taking advantage of clear weather on Wednesday to attempt a summit achievement, but teams had to line up for hours to reach the top - risking frostbite and altitude sickness.

An American and an Indian are the latest fatalities, their expedition organisers said, one of the busiest recorded days on the 8,848m peak.

The Himalayan nation has issued a record 381 permits costing US$11,000 (S$15,200) each for this year's spring climbing season, sparking fears of bottlenecks en route to the summit if poor weather reduces the number of climbing days.