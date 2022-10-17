Party elders closely watched for signs of state of their health

BEIJING - As Chinese President Xi Jinping launched into his speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, around 2,300 delegates from the Communist Party of China were watching.

Among them were party elders - retired party members who used to hold senior party positions. The oldest in the hall was 105-year-old Song Ping, who was on the apex Politburo Standing Committee under then President Jiang Zemin.

These party elders followed Mr Xi out on stage at the opening ceremony of the twice-a-decade party meeting that kicked off on Sunday.

Their appearances at these party events are closely watched by China observers for signs of the state of their health.

These party elders are among the 46 members on the presidium standing committee, the body that is overseeing the week-long 20th Communist Party Congress.

The committee also comprises Mr Jiang, 96, former president Hu Jintao, 79, and former premiers Zhu Rongji and Wen Jiabao.

Other retired members of the Politburo Standing Committee present included Mr Zhang Dejiang, Mr Zeng Qinghong, Mr Yu Zhengsheng, Mr Liu Yunshan and Mr Zhang Gaoli, among others.

But Mr Jiang and Mr Zhu, who are rumoured to be in ill health, were not seen at the opening ceremony.

It was former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli's first public appearance since Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai accused him of sexual assault last year. Mr Zhang, 75, has made no public comment on the accusation.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy said it was unusual that both Mr Jiang and Mr Zhu were not present, given the appearance of Mr Song, who is much older.

"The two of them represent one generation of Chinese leaders, so their absence could indicate that there are, to a certain extent, disputes within the party," said Prof Wu, although he was also quick to add that Mr Xi was still undoubtedly in control of the party.

The ongoing party congress is expected to cement Mr Xi's position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Party cadres will vote for the next slate of leaders at the congress, which will span seven days, till Saturday.

China's current paramount leader came to power in 2012 and has served two five-year terms as leader of the Communist Party.

President Xi looks set to receive a landmark third term in power by the end of the congress.

Danson Cheong