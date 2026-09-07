Paris investigates claim women were hidden from Hindu delegation at Eiffel Tower

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PARIS, Sept 7 - Female employees at the Eiffel Tower were asked to step out of sight during a visit by a Hindu religious delegation at the weekend, according to union representatives, prompting a staff protest and an investigation by Paris city authorities.

The monument was closed late on Monday as employees held a meeting over the incident, which has angered staff and drawn criticism from French politicians.

The dispute stems from a private visit on Saturday by a delegation of about 100 people linked to BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), a Hindu group whose representatives were in France for festivities related to the inauguration of a Hindu temple in the Paris suburbs.

"As the delegation passed through, women were asked to leave their workstations so that men could take their places," Diane Davoine, a union representative, told Reuters.

"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she said.

Signs at the base of the tower on Monday read: "The opening of the Eiffel Tower is delayed for operational reasons."

Davoine said management apologised to staff over the incident.

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said that an investigation would be launched "as soon as possible". In a post on social media platform X, he said that he was aware of the employees' anger and agreed their dissatisfaction was legitimate.

"It is urgent that all light be shed on the facts that led to this protest," Gregoire wrote.

Spokespeople for BAPS and SETE, the company operating the monument, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

"I refuse to accept that women should be told to step aside to meet the demands of foreign visitors," Yael Braun-Pivet, the president of the National Assembly, wrote in a post on X about the incident.

"Welcoming others never means giving up our values. In France, women are fully present in public life. No one tells them to become invisible," she added. REUTERS