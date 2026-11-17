Papua New Guinea's prime minister says Taiwan does not operate there anymore

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 17 - Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape said on Tuesday that Taiwan does not operate in the country anymore, during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference.

Taiwan said in early November that it had decided to shut its representative office in Papua New Guinea and stop buying liquefied natural gas from the country, blaming Chinese pressure.

Papua New Guinea briefly had diplomatic relations with Taipei in 1999 before restoring ties with China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory.

"We hope this assists you in your efforts for reunification ... because when Chinese prosper, we all prosper together," Marape told Xi ahead of the APEC summit where US President Donald Trump will be in attendance.

The US is Taiwan's biggest international partner and arms supplier, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties, with the relationship routinely angering Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Marape said the effort to close Taiwan wasn't easy: "I faced challenges from within, because we also relate to many nations, but we were resolved."

"China respects the sovereignty of Papua New Guinea. We must give full respect for the sovereignty of China," he said.

Xi said China is willing to work with Papua New Guinea to deepen political mutual trust, consolidate and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continuously take bilateral relations to new heights. REUTERS